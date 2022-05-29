This is a HUGE development!

CNN on Saturday of the holiday weekend admitted that the Dominion Software has flaws that can be exploited.

Then why are we using them? Are we going to start pretending Democrats don’t cheat?

Federal authorities are finally admitting this. But the same officials told CNN that there is no evidence that the machines were tampered with.

TRENDING: “2000 Mules” Investigator Gregg Phillips Drops a Bomb: Investigators Discovered Multinational Player and Federal Agencies Involved in Operation – A “Multinational Deal Involving Billions of Dollars” (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on Dominion for two years now. It appears officials finally admitted something we already knew. CNN reported: Federal cybersecurity officials have verified there are software vulnerabilities in certain ballot-marking devices made by Dominion Voting Systems, discovered during a controversial Georgia court case, which could in theory allow a malicious actor to tamper with the devices, according to a draft analysis reviewed by CNN. The vulnerabilities have never been exploited in an election and doing so would require physical access to voting equipment or other extraordinary criteria standard election security practices prevent, according to the analysis from the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. But […]