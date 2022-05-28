Videos that call for violence are supposed to get banned on YouTube. That’s what they claim, at least. But they’re extremely selective with what they consider to be calls for violence based solely on the political ideology surrounding it.
If a conservative calls for peaceful protests, they’re treated like domestic terrorists and quickly banned on Twitter. If a leftist calls to bomb a building of political foes, YouTube is okay with that. Case-in-point: the radical leftist H3 Podcast:
Ethan Klein of H3 Podcast calling for violence and provoking the public to “bomb” the NRA conference in Houston, TX pic.twitter.com/daohOoCUaI
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) May 28, 2022
Yes, the video is still up on YouTube and currently has over 400,000 views:
Radical leftist Big Tech hypocrisy is thicker than Joe Biden’s skull.
Hello @TeamYouTube, why do you allow this on your platform? https://t.co/8WwAstvR1U
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 28, 2022
