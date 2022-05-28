As you might expect, the current White House occupant is about to rake in boatloads of cash from the new monkeypox “vaccines” that are currently under development.
The Penn Biden Center, a globalist think tank at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, is receiving a flood of cash, we now know, to create the next wave of plandemic injections at warp speed. And as its name suggests, the Penn Biden Center is directly tied to the Biden Crime Family.
Patrick Howley told Owen Shroyer during a recent live transmission of “War Room” that the pharmaceutical-industrial complex is greasing the skids for the Biden Crime Family to profit heavily from the monkeypox false flag event that is now unfolding.
“The University of Pennsylvania, which hosts Joe Biden’s think tank the Penn Biden Center and paid Joe Biden in the lead-up to his run for president, got paid by the company Bavarian Nordic to perform a clinical trial on the Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine,” stated an article by Howley that was published by National File.
When preparing for societal collapse, don’t forget the water!
“Joe Biden’s host university profited from helping Bavarian Nordic develop the MVA-BN monkeypox vaccine.”
The Penn Biden Center, by the way, is financed by UPenn’s general funds. The MVA-BN jab being tested there is known in the United States as the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine.
A 2014 document further revealed that UPenn is being paid directly by Bavarian Nordic, which received $100 million in U.S. taxpayer funding from none other than career government employee Tony Fauci.
UPenn and Biden also profit from COVID injections – and those profits will skyrocket even more if Biden’s FDA grants full approval for the shots
Biden reportedly joined UPenn in 2017, a year after leaving the vice presidency. It appears as though the monkeypox scam was being concocted under the cover of darkness while then-President Donald Trump hyped up the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and pushed scam “vaccines” for it under Operation Warp Speed.
Now, Biden has been handed the baton for Plandemic 2.0, which will include its own set of scam jabs and possibly many of the same oppressive restrictions that were imposed for COVID.
UPenn also generated plenty of cash from COVID, we now know. The school was paid licensing fees by BioNTech, Pfizer’s injection partner. The more injections Pfizer-BioNTech sell, the more money the school makes. And if Biden’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants full approval for the injections as expected, then both UPenn and Biden will rake in even more cash.
This is thanks to a deal that UPenn forged back in 2018 when Biden worked for the university.
According to financial documents obtained by the File, the Penn Biden Center receives regular “milestone payments” from the sale of Pfizer-BioNTech injections, as well as from each new FDA approval for them.
Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.
UPenn is closely tied to communist China, it is also important to note, as is the entire Biden Crime Family.
“With Joe Biden able to return to the Penn Biden Center after his presidency, Biden puts himself in a position to personally profit from the vaccines he is pushing,” Howley explained. “Pfizer-BioNTech is trying to get a new authorization for a child booster for 5 to 11 year olds.”
“Under the watch of UPenn President Amy Gutmann, massive amounts of money have flowed into the university’s funds apparently to import students from around the world including from Communist China and the ‘People’s Republic of China’ with administrator notes including ‘MAKE SURE STUDENT IS FROM CHINA.’”
Clearly the crime ring runs deep, and it has fully invaded Washington, D.C. Keep that in mind once the monkeypox jabs start getting pushed the same way COVID jabs were.
The latest news coverage about monkeypox can be found at Outbreak.news.
Sources include:
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
My real time work with facebook Im making over $2000 a month operating low maintenance. I continued hearing distinctive people divulge to me how an lousy lot cash they can make on line so I selected to research it. All topics considered, it become all legitimate and has without a doubt changed my life. For more statistics visit below site
HERE ——–>> https://www.cash.skyfly8.com