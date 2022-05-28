Well, that didn’t work.
Uvalde, Texas, was part of a cutting-edge AI program designed to monitor social media and other aspects of students’ lives. The intention was to prevent the mass murders from being perpetrated by students like Salvador Ramos, but despite clear signs that he was dangerous and well-armed, the program failed to notice him.
According to The Daily Mail:
- Texas school officials had been monitoring students’ social media prior to the deadly shooting in Uvalde Tuesday – but failed to pick up on posts from gunman
- As an 18th birthday present to himself earlier this month, now-deceased suspect Salvador Ramos bought two AR-style rifles and paraded them on social media
- The ensuing massacre left 19 students aged under 11 and two adults dead
- Before the rampage, Ramos reportedly also shot his 66-year-old grandmother
- Uvalde School District officials say they had been monitoring its students’ social media pages using an advanced AI-based service called Social Sentinel
- The software is designed to find signs of potential harm in digital conversations
We can now say with a certainty Social Sentinel did not work as intended.
Right now MyPillow, is BOGO. Use promo code “JDR” at checkout for maximum discounts and Ultra MAGA.
It’s not like he was using coded messages or hiding his intentions on social media. He posted multiple images of his newly acquired firearms and showed aggression towards others, particularly girls and women.
The district revealed this week it had been using the platform “to monitor all social media with a connection to Uvalde as a measure to identify any possible threats that might be made against students and or staff within the school district.”
There are multiple challenges with this. First, using AI to monitor people is creepy. Second, if you’re going to be creepy, at least be creepy in a way that has benefits. Considering the utter failure of this program, the creepiness was wasted and possibly even prevented notice of Ramos’ posts through complacency. If an AI is doing the work, it’s assumed nobody was putting actual eyeballs on any of their students’ posts.
But as one conspiracy theorist noted to me privately, maybe it did work. If this was a false flag attack, as some have claimed, then perhaps the AI was able to identify Ramos and allow the powers-that-be to trigger him. I’m not ready to embrace such a theory, but it’s out there and worth noting.
From teachers to police to parents to AI, the list of failures in Uvalde are mounting. 21 people, including 19 children, are dead because apparently nobody was doing their job.
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker