International speculation on the fate of Vladimir Putin increasingly centers on when and how the Russian president will fall from power, with some analysts suggesting that the “doomsday scenarios” may actually be a message to Putin that his days are numbered.

Predictions from the former head of Britain’s MI6 spy agency dovetail with comments from Ukrainian intelligence, showing that many minds are contemplating Putin’s potential demise.

Putin will be gone from the Kremlin by the end of the year, according to Sir Richard Dearlove, who ran MI6 from 1994-2004, in the aftermath of the Soviet Union’s disintegration.

“I’m really going to stick my neck out,” Dearlove said. “I think he’ll be gone by 2023. But probably into the sanatorium, from which he will not emerge as the leader of Russia.”

The scenario would remove Putin from office without the trauma of a coup, Dearlove said last week on his podcast, “One Decision.”

Putin in March survived worse than a coup attempt, according to a top Ukrainian military official.”There was an attempt to assassinate Putin,” according to Major General Kyrylo Budanov , who runs the Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. “He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not […]