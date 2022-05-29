International speculation on the fate of Vladimir Putin increasingly centers on when and how the Russian president will fall from power, with some analysts suggesting that the “doomsday scenarios” may actually be a message to Putin that his days are numbered.
Predictions from the former head of Britain’s MI6 spy agency dovetail with comments from Ukrainian intelligence, showing that many minds are contemplating Putin’s potential demise.
Putin will be gone from the Kremlin by the end of the year, according to Sir Richard Dearlove, who ran MI6 from 1994-2004, in the aftermath of the Soviet Union’s disintegration.
“I’m really going to stick my neck out,” Dearlove said. “I think he’ll be gone by 2023. But probably into the sanatorium, from which he will not emerge as the leader of Russia.”
The scenario would remove Putin from office without the trauma of a coup, Dearlove said last week on his podcast, “One Decision.”
Putin in March survived worse than a coup attempt, according to a top Ukrainian military official.”There was an attempt to assassinate Putin,” according to Major General Kyrylo Budanov , who runs the Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. “He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not […]
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker