The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today released new data showing a total of 1,277,980 reports of adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines were submitted between Dec. 14, 2020, and May 20, 2022, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). That’s an increase of 9,972 adverse events over the previous week.
VAERS is the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.
The data included a total of 28,312 reports of deaths — an increase of 171 over the previous week — and 232,694 serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period — up 2,330 compared with the previous week.
Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 820,788 adverse events, including 13,045 deaths and 82,974 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and May 20, 2022.
Foreign reports are reports foreign subsidiaries send to U.S. vaccine manufacturers. Under U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations, if a manufacturer is notified of a foreign case report that describes an event that is both serious and does not appear on the product’s labeling, the manufacturer is required to submit the report to VAERS.
Of the 13,045 U.S. deaths reported as of May 20, 16% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 20% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 59% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.
In the U.S., 583 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered as of May 20, including 344 million doses of Pfizer, 220 million doses of Moderna and 19 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).
Every Friday, VAERS publishes vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.
Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.
U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to May 20, 2022, for 5- to 11-year-olds show:
- 10,820 adverse events, including 285 rated as serious and 5 reported deaths.
- 22 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation).
The CDC uses a narrowed case definition of “myocarditis,” which excludes cases of cardiac arrest, ischemic strokes and deaths due to heart problems that occur before one has the chance to go to the emergency department.
The Defender has noticed over previous weeks that reports of myocarditis and pericarditis have been removed by the CDC from the VAERS system in this age group. No explanation was provided.
- 43 reports of blood clotting disorders.
U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to May 20, 2022, for 12- to 17-year-olds show:
- 31,762 adverse events, including 1,828 rated as serious and 44 reported deaths. VAERS reported 44 deaths in the 12- to 17-year-old age group last week.
- 63 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death — with 96% of cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.
- 652 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis with 639 cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.
- 168 reports of blood clotting disorders with all cases attributed to Pfizer.
U.S. VAERS data from Dec. 14, 2020, to May 20, 2022, for all age groups combined, show:
- 20% of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.
- 54% of those who died were male, 41% were female and the remaining death reports did not include the gender of the deceased.
- The average age of death was 73.
- As of May 20, 5,542 pregnant women reported adverse events related to COVID-19 vaccines, including 1,736 reports of miscarriage or premature birth.
- Of the 3,618 cases of Bell’s Palsy reported, 51% were attributed to Pfizer vaccinations, 40% to Moderna and 8% to J&J.
- 882 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome, with 42% of cases attributed to Pfizer, 30% to Moderna and 28% to J&J.
- 2,301 reports of anaphylaxis where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death.
- 1,716 reports of myocardial infarction.
- 14,035 reports of blood-clotting disorders in the U.S. Of those, 6,283 reports were attributed to Pfizer, 5,020 reports to Moderna and 2,694 reports to J&J.
- 4,204 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis with 2,578 cases attributed to Pfizer’s, 1,428 cases to Moderna’s and 184 cases to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccines.
CDC acknowledges boy died of myocarditis, signs off on COVID for kids 5 to 11
A young boy between the age of 5 and 11 died after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.
Yet, the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel and its director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, signed off on a third dose for the young age group despite their knowledge of the boy’s death.
Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, a member of the agency’s vaccine safety team, said during a virtual meeting held by the Advisory Committee on Immunization and Practices (ACIP) a young male died 13 days after receiving his first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.
The boy experienced a fever 12 days after his first dose. A day later, he experienced abdominal pain and vomiting. He passed away the same day. Evidence showed the boy suffered from heart inflammation known as myocarditis.
“This patient had a rapid clinical course. From the time they started experiencing their abdominal pain day 13 after dose one until the time they were brought into the [emergency department] and subsequently died was on the order of a couple of hours,” Shimabukuro said.
“Histopathological evidence of myocarditis was present on autopsy, and that was resolved to be the cause of death,” he added.
The death was reported to VAERS and verified by the CDC through an interview with the healthcare provider.
Tests conducted on the boy by the CDC’s infectious disease pathology branch “did not find evidence of viral infection at the time of death,” Shimabukuro said.
The ACIP did not ask questions or discuss the death, but instead, determined the benefits of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine outweigh the risks.
Family of 26-year-old who died 13 days after AstraZeneca shot weighs legal action
A final hearing began on May 23 in the investigation into the death of a 26-year-old man who died last year from “catastrophic” blood clots in his brain 13 days after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
The family of Jack Hurn hopes the inquest will answer questions about the circumstances of his death — including why healthcare providers declined Hurn’s request for a Pfizer vaccine instead of the AstraZeneca shot, which is associated with blood clots in individuals under age 30.
Staff at the vaccine center where Hurn and his girlfriend received their vaccines allegedly told them the Pfizer vaccine was not available and assured them the AstraZeneca jab was safe.
Coroners in England and Wales must hold inquests in cases where deaths are sudden, unexplained or could have resulted from medical errors or negligence. The final hearing is expected to last three days.
A spokesperson for Portman-Hann’s law firm told the Daily Mail, “The family are looking at a clinical negligence claim but are waiting for the results of the inquest to decide on next steps.”
Increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome following J&J COVID vaccination
According to Neurology Advisor, the incidence of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) was elevated following vaccination with the J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine — made by Janssen.
A new study published in JAMA Open Network analyzed Safety Datalink records of 10,158,003 people in the U.S. as of November 2021.
Researchers sought to evaluate the rate of GBS after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine. Incidence rates of GBS up to 84 days after vaccination were evaluated for each of the three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and J&J. Although both mRNA vaccines showed elevated incidence rates of GBS, in a head-to-head comparison, the J&J shot was associated with a higher incidence of GBS compared with the mRNA vaccines.
Risk-benefit analysis of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in children and adolescents
As The Defender reported on May 26, an up-to-date document provides a comprehensive risk-benefit analysis of the use of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in children and adolescents.
It argues that the vaccines:
- are not necessary, because the risk of severe disease or death due to COVID in children and adolescents is very low;
- have not been proven efficacious in clinical trials, or in recently published studies on the now-predominant Omicron variant;
- have not been proven safe; to the contrary, there is ample evidence of grave harm due to vaccination.
The document also addresses the risk of genotoxicity of the mRNA vaccines, which according to recent experimental evidence of their integration into host cell genomes, must be considered urgent.
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) asks anyone who has experienced an adverse reaction, to any vaccine, to file a report following these three steps.
