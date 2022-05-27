There’s a dirty little secret in corporate conservative media that I’ve been attempting to expose for a while. To date, I’ve talked to four editors and reporters for “conservative” news outlets who have told me the same basic story. Sadly, none of them have been willing to go on record, even anonymously, and so all I have is the information I’ve been given without the ability to properly source it.

But here’s the thing. You don’t need a whistleblower to be able to see the truth for yourself. Many in “conservative” media are beholden to the editorial whims of Big Tech tyrants as proxies of Democrats and the globalist elites. These tyrants, especially Google and Facebook, use their influence to force “conservative” news outlets to self-censor on certain topics. Those who are unwilling to do so cannot run the lucrative Google ads that are often the financial backbone for these organizations. Those who are unwilling to do so will not get the massive traffic they receive from Facebook and to some extent Twitter.

They’ve been given a choice: avoid certain topics or get kicked off the teat.

On the latest episode of America First Report, I discussed what I know about this unfortunate phenomenon. I noted that I do not necessarily condemn these companies for two reasons. First, most of them got into using Google for ads and Facebook for traffic long before they were given the ultimatums, and I would hope that they’re doing what they can to ween themselves from the dollars and eyeballs.

With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

Second, it does not behoove me to judge those who are doing what they think is best for their employees. There are families who rely on the revenue generated by these sites. Are they just supposed to shut down or start firing people in order to stay ideologically correct?

There’s a third reason I don’t attack these sites directly (other than Fox News, of course). They are right about 95% of the things they cover. Just because they’re not reporting on the stolen 2020 election, revealing the dangers and the nefarious agenda behind the Covid jabs, or taking a more direct avenue of attack against the Cultural Marxism that’s spreading across our country doesn’t mean these sites are useless. They still fight against abortion, gun control, open borders, Critical Race Theory, and the various other non-taboo topics of interest to American patriots.

It’s easy to see who is beholden to Big Tech and who isn’t. If they’re running Google ads, they’re beholden. Google will not allow ads to be run on my sites, The Liberty Daily, The Gateway Pundit, or any of the other conservative news outlets that are telling the truth about controversial topics.

You can see who’s running Google ads by hovering over the ads on an article and seeing where the click leads before clicking on it. On most browsers, this is found at the bottom left corner. Once you click, you’ll be redirected to the advertiser itself, but if you hover and see “www.googleadservices.com,” then obviously the site is running Google ads.

Some “conservative” sites aren’t running Google ads, but are still playing the game through Facebook. Just like Google, Facebook won’t allow “disinformation” topics. They are a bit more loose than Google which will just shut your site off completely. Facebook is more subtle. They’ll take down or fact-check individual pieces of content. They send warnings over time and suppress visibility of a page that’s sharing what they perceive as “disinformation.”

With Google, we can see who’s playing ball by who’s running their ads. With Facebook, it’s not so simple. A good, truth-telling news site can still do well on Facebook by simply not sharing stories on their page that cover taboo topics. Facebook only hits pages based on what they share. Google indexes the entire website.

The point is, just because a news site does well on Facebook doesn’t necessarily mean they’re beholden to them. They’re just choosing to self-censor certain topics from being shared, but at least they’re still writing the stories and getting the truth out through other means. I’m okay with this, though I don’t practice it myself.

By no means am I trying to “expose” conservative news outlets who are beholden to Big Tech tyrants. It’s still a free country and I’m not going to condemn those who are playing the game as best they can. I just want my readers and listeners to be aware of why the taboo topics are not nearly as widespread in coverage as other “safe” issues.

Bill Gates wants meat to go away. He wants us to eat bugs. I won’t eat bugs. I am getting organic, roasted, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

We need to continue to spread the truth. It’s important to make the distinction between your average conservative news outlet that’s only sharing some of the truth and the alternative media sites who are fearless enough to share all of it.

I still visit sites that I know are compromised by Big Tech because of the topics they cover that aren’t taboo. But let’s not base the importance of stories over how much coverage they’re getting from conservative sites. The Covid jabs, for example, aren’t safe and effective simply because most conservative sites refuse to acknowledge their inefficacy or inherent dangers.

Whenever I post about them, I always get emails or comments saying, “If this was really a problem, ________ or ________ would be talking about it.” No, that’s simply not the case. Just because your favorite site or pundit isn’t discussing it doesn’t mean it’s not an issue. It just means they’ve been warned off from talking about it by the Big Tech tyrants who are holding them to account.

We saw an example of this in 2020 when Newt Gingrich was scolded live on Fox News for talking about George Soros.

Newt Gingrich: "The number one problem in almost all the cities is George Soros-elected, left-wing, antipolice pro-criminal district attorneys…" Fox hos: "I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this." Newt: "Okay… So, it’s verboten?" Long awkward silence. pic.twitter.com/tl4CgGcrzI — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 16, 2020

As long as conservative journalists are fighting the good fight, I’m okay with them. It’s just important to know some are fighting harder than others, and many are barely fighting at all.