Boeing 777-300ER Airplane A Boeing 737-800 that plunged vertically into a mountain range in China earlier this year was intentionally crashed by someone in the cockpit, U.S. officials say. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that flight data from the plane’s black box “indicates someone in the cockpit intentionally crashed” the China Eastern Airlines plane back in May. A Boeing 737 has crashed in China with 132 people on board. Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an “all-out effort” in rescue operations for the passengers and for any safety hazards to be investigated. https://t.co/kNtjxwrjTG pic.twitter.com/W7x92XA4wr — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 21, 2022 This is a breaking news story; refresh the page for updates.

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

