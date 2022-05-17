A Democratic consulting firm linked to Hunter Biden retroactively registered with the Department of Justice as a foreign agent of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. Hunter had a role in introducing Blue Star Strategies to Burisma. According to the Free Beacon : “The founders of Blue Star Strategies said in filings under the Foreign Agents Registration Act that they arranged two meetings in 2016 between State Department officials and an attorney of Burisma owner Nikolai Zlochevsky. “The founders of the firm, Sally Painter and Karen Tramontano, sought to assess the government’s position towards Zlochevsky, who was under an international bribery investigation. They began working for Burisma in late 2015 after an introduction from Hunter Biden.” Politico reporter Kenneth P. Vogel said: “BLUE STAR STRATEGIES, the firm that represented BURISMA (in an arrangement brokered partly by HUNTER BIDEN), retroactively registered last week as foreign agent for work it did in 2016 on behalf of Burisma’s oligarch owner, MYKOLA ZLOCHEVSKY. “Blue Star Strategies had repeatedly claimed it didn’t have to FARA register.“But in the new filing, it says it is registering “for transparency, & pursuant to guidance from @TheJusticeDept personnel.” Slay the latest News for free! “DOJ is investigating possible FARA violations by Blue Star & […]

Read the whole story at slaynews.com

