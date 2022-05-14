When news broke yesterday that the globalists at the World Economic Forum expected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend their annual Davos conference, most conservative news outlets pounced on the notion that he’s going to be wasting his time with his buddy, Klaus Schwab, instead of focusing on bringing peace to his nation and protecting his people.
This is a valid argument, though one that has been made every time Zelensky appears to be doing something other than focusing on the war efforts. What seems to have gotten lost in all of this is that Zelensky is almost certainly going to be positioned as not just a victim, but also a potential leader to spearhead the stated purposes of this year’s meeting: Advancing the world toward The Great Reset, ending capitalism, and subverting Western domination over the world.
There was a time not too long ago when such devious plans were only fodder for conspiracy theorists listening to Alex Jones at Infowars. Today, the machinations of the globalist elites are being displayed proudly by the architects of The Great Reset. This New World Order no longer exists solely in the shadows. They’re branching out into the light and Volodymyr Zelensky is one of the keys to normalizing their plans to the masses.
Here’s the solid report about it all from Breitbart with emphasis added to key points:
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the globalist forum of elites in Davos, Switzerland later this month, the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced on Friday.
The annual meeting of business elites and government leaders will once again take place in the Swiss ski resort of Davos later this month after being held virtually during the prior two years during the Chinese coronavirus crisis.
On Friday, the Klaus Schwab-led group announced: “The President of Ukraine, [Volodymyr Zelensky], will join our Annual Meeting virtually as the war continues to devastate his country.”
The meeting, which will run from May 22nd to 26th, will feature globalist heavyweights such as European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Joe Biden’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, German climate and economy minister Robert Habeck, the director-general of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde.
Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February by Russian forces, Zelensky has become a staple on Western media, and has frequently appeared via video link in parliaments and congresses around the world, including the British, Canadian, and German parliaments, and the Congress of the United States.
The comedian turned president previously addressed the World Economic Forum in January of 2020 and has a biography page on the WEF’s website dedicated to him.
The President of Ukraine, @ZelenskyyUa, will join our Annual Meeting virtually as the war continues to devastate his country. Watch his special address on our website and across social media. https://t.co/kBg1cN6ZHT #wef22 pic.twitter.com/uQnukPODNH
— World Economic Forum (@wef) May 13, 2022
Following the escalation of the invasion of Ukraine, which began with the annexation of the Crimea in 2014, the World Economic Forum announced that it would be suspending ties with Russia.
President Putin has previously been featured at Davos meetings.
“We are not engaging with any sanctioned individual and have frozen all relations with Russian entities,” a WEF spokesman said in March.
Describing what is to be expected this year, the WEF, which has spearheaded the idea of a “Great Reset” of capitalism in the wake of the Wuhan virus pandemic, said: “Against a backdrop of deepening global frictions and fractures, it will be the starting point for a new era of global responsibility and cooperation.”
The announcement of Zelensky’s Davos attendance comes after the European Union announced that it would be sending an additional €500 million in military aid to Ukraine. This follows the U.S. House of Representatives, including all but 57 Republicans, voting to send another $40 billion in military and other forms of aid to Ukraine on Tuesday.
The U.S. bill still needs Senatorial approval, but despite widespread economic issues across the U.S. under the Biden administration there is bipartisan support to send more American taxpayer dollars to the war-torn country.
It also comes as the NATO is looking to expand its membership to include Sweden and Finland, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson already signing defensive pacts with the two Scandinavian countries and pledging British soldiers to their protection while they consider joining the military alliance.
The global food crisis, in part a result of the invasion of Ukraine, which is one of the top food producers in the world, will also likely serve as a topic of conversation at Davos.
Under the WEF’s previously stated goals for its Great Reset, the globalist group has advocated for humans consuming lab-manufactured meat and sustaining themselves with protein from bugs for a supposedly more sustainable future.
'The Great Reset' is upon us. French President Macron declared that in the wake of the Chinese coronavirus modern capitalism "can no longer work" at the Davos summit. https://t.co/LQFI8aNzgz
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 31, 2021
What this All Means
The first time I ever had a “prophetic” moment (no, I’m not claiming to be a prophet!) in which I turned out to be correct in my assessment of a political figure was in 2004. I was watching the Democratic National Convention and a young Senator took the stage who struck me in two ways. Number one, he was a dangerous politician with radical views. Number two, he was so convincing in his delivery that the Democrats were likely going to try to make him president someday. I wasn’t surprised when four years later Barack Obama won the Democratic nomination and eventually the presidency.
The last time I had a similar feeling was when I watched Zelensky’s first speech at Davos. He hammered home globalist talking points like a seasoned politician, drawing wild applause and the adoration of Klaus Schwab. I thought at the time that they’re going to try to position this guy as the face of the globalist movement.
Fast forward to the upcoming Davos meeting and I feel it’s almost certain he will be elevated there as well. It will be like an ascension as they discuss the three important goals of the New World Order. Zelensky will be positioned as the ultimate avatar for these goals. Sympathy toward him and the plight of his people will be translated into pure goodwill. It’s all a setup for the next stage, whenever that may be.
This next stage will be peace. Zelensky will negotiate a peace agreement with Russia that allows him to either remain in power or not. If he remains in power, Ukraine will be the centerpiece of rebuilding the world in a post-pandemic and post-war era. Build back better, so to speak. If he’s not allowed to stay in power, he will be adopted by some large organization, likely the World Economic Forum or World Health Organization but possibly the United Nations or someone else, and from there he will be established as a true world leader of world leaders.
If this all sounds Biblical, that’s because it possibly is. But I’m not into speculation about Bible prophecy until it’s clear and right now all I have are theories. We’ll have to see how it plays out.
Be watchful of what we’re allowed to see coming out of Davos in less than two weeks. It will be stunning to see how Zelensky is treated even for those of us who expect the worst.
