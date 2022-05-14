Abortion totals in the United States have hit a staggering number since the infamous Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion across the nation was decided in 1973. Abortion is the homicide of a preborn child in the womb, carried out in an extremely violent manner. The most recent published data on abortion numbers by Guttmacher is from 2017, where the Institute recorded 862,320 abortions that year, or 2,363 every day. But since 1973, the number of human beings killed by legal abortion in the U.S. amounts to an estimated 63,500,000 . While data on abortion before the early 1970s may be overstated and is not considered reliable, it was in 1969 that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began an abortion surveillance branch to document the number and characteristics of legally-obtained abortions. Planned Parenthood’s former “special affiliate” and research arm, the Guttmacher Institute, did not publish abortion data until 1973. Yet Guttmacher tends to be more comprehensive in gathering abortion totals from each state, and therefore, the data used to estimate 63.5 million total abortions since Roe was collected by Guttmacher through 2017 (the last officially reported year) and was estimated for the remainder of […]

Read the whole story at www.liveaction.org

