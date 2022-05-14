To call Matt Walsh from The Daily Wire a firebrand is to classify him with people who really don’t belong in his league. He has truly elevated himself on the controversial scale by doing things other conservative commentators generally won’t do. It comes down to effort. Many have made a statement by asking leftists to define the word “woman” with comical results, but only Walsh has gone so far as to make a documentary surrounding the question.

Here’s the trailer:

Coming June 1. My journey to find the answer to the great question of our time. You will not want to miss this film. #WhatIsAWoman pic.twitter.com/bufxepMrBZ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 14, 2022

It’s always a good sign when the tidbits revealed in a trailer are both entertaining and enlightening, and Walsh accomplished that here. He has gone further on Twitter with more details about the documentary, which ironically comes out on June 1, the first day of Pride Month.

Yes, a gender affirming therapist was ready to affirm me as a woman because I like scented candles. That’s one of the many real things that sound like parody documented in #WhatIsAWoman.

We released the #WhatIsAWoman trailer during the Women’s March and will premier the film on the first day of Pride Month. It’s kind of poetic when you think about it.

We’ve got some great stuff in the works for Pride Month. We’re just hijacking all of the Left’s events at this point. We won’t let them have any day to themselves.

We need more of this. Truthful “right-wing” documentaries that expose the perverse reality of the radical left are in high demand. Set your calendar on June 1 to watch #WhatIsAWoman.

