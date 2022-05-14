Salem Media Group, a media company that specializes in conservative and Christian content, claims that its two-week-old political documentary 2000 Mules, directed by Dinesh D’Souza, is already the most successful political documentary of the last decade, scoring a big win for alternative tech platform Rumble and membership platform Locals.

The documentary has already reached 1 million views and already racked up $10 million in revenue. The figures reportedly make it the most successful political documentary since Obama’s America, also directed by D’Souza and released a decade ago.

“The movie is a success financially for sure, but also it is successful in its political and cultural influence,” said D’Souza. “It’s the most talked about movie out there right now, making headlines in multiple publications, and is trending extremely high on social media.”

The company describes the movie as being a “huge hit” on Rumble and its Locals platform.

The documentary makes allegations that the November 2020 elections might have been rigged, is popular with conservative audiences, and grossed over $1 million in less than 12 hours of its launch.

Locals President Assaf Lev said: “Supporting creative independence is core to our values, and we are thrilled to offer creators a new way to distribute and sell movies independently.”

“The success of ‘2000 Mules’ on Rumble is a great sign for creators who do not want to be silenced or censored for their speech,” D’Souza added.

Article cross-posted from Reclaim The Net.

