If you still doubt that our corrupt U.S. and Western media are pining for a global conflagration between two superpowers — don’t. It’s completely true.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is making desperate appeals for assistance to any Western leader who will listen following Russia’s invasion of his country, he is not the innocent victim that he claims to be because, as usual, our media refuses to tell the whole story of what is really going on and why Vladimir Putin acted in the manner he did.

Just days before he ordered the “Special Military Operations” in Ukraine to commence on Feb. 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz offered the Ukrainian leader a brokered peace deal, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Only, Zelenskyy — one of World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab’s Young Global Leaders, turned down the deal and opted for war with a country he cannot possibly defeat instead, in what has to be one of the more stunning revelations of the conflict to date.

The WSJ noted that a major reason why Putin invaded in the first place had much to do with the U.S. and West failing to pay Russia much mind when Moscow voiced security concerns over the past several years:

For nearly two decades, the U.S. and the European Union vacillated over how to deal with the Russian leader as he resorted to increasingly aggressive steps to reassert Moscow’s dominion over Ukraine and other former Soviet republics.

A look back at the history of the Russian-Western tensions, based on interviews with more than 30 past and present policy makers in the U.S., EU, Ukraine and Russia, shows how Western security policies angered Moscow without deterring it. It also shows how Mr. Putin consistently viewed Ukraine as existential for his project of restoring Russian greatness. The biggest question thrown up by this history is why the West failed to see the danger earlier.

The problems of today date back to a time when the Soviet Union collapsed and the countries that made up the USSR suddenly became independent, Ukraine being one of them. At the time, the opportunity existed to actually bring Russia into the Western fold since the bulk of that country is certainly Eurocentric (though its eastern expanses are definitely Asia-oriented), something that would be paying profound dividends today as China continues its rise.

But no. Rather, an arrogant U.S. and Western foreign policy did not take into account Russian security concerns and as such, NATO and the European Union both were greatly expanded to include former Soviet satellite states that literally border Russia (imagine if an aggressive Russia tried to bring nations in South and Central America — or Mexico — into the now-defunct Warsaw Pact):

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization made a statement in 2008 that Ukraine and Georgia would one day join, and over nearly 14 years never followed through on membership. The EU drew up a trade deal with Ukraine without factoring in Russia’s strong-arm response. Western policies didn’t change decisively in reaction to limited Russian invasions of Georgia and Ukraine, encouraging Mr. Putin to believe that a full-blown campaign to conquer Ukraine wouldn’t meet with determined resistance—either internationally or in Ukraine, a country whose independence he said repeatedly was a regrettable accident of history.

No country is more important to Putin’s bid to reassert Russian control over its traditional and historical spheres of influence than Ukraine, of course, but also the Baltic states, the three of which are now NATO members. As such, then, war was inevitable.

No doubt Zelenskyy was well aware of the situation and the region’s history. He just decided to reject it.

According to Truth Seeker, the German chancellor was well into brokering a peace deal and told Zelenskyy during his visit to the Munich Security Conference Feb. 19, just days before the invasion, “that Ukraine should renounce its NATO aspirations and declare neutrality as part of a wider European security deal between the West and Russia,” and that “the pact would be signed by Mr. Putin and Mr. Biden, who would jointly guarantee Ukraine’s security.”

But Zelenskyy rejected that, claiming Putin wouldn’t honor any such agreement.

We will never know if he was right. But what we do know is that thousands are now dead, a large swath of Ukraine lays in ruins, and Putin is more determined than ever to bring Kyiv back under Moscow’s control. And he will.

However, don’t expect our media to be honest about what’s going on: NATO is using Ukraine as its proxy to fight Russia, which the alliance has long wanted.

