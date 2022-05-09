It’s no secret that I’m not a fan of Dr. Mehmet Oz. I’ve written about him multiple times since long before Donald Trump’s ill-conceived endorsement of him. He’s not a conservative. He’s not even really a Republican. He’s not a Pennsylvanian. He’s definitely not an America First patriot.

When Trump made his endorsement, I instantly thought he was being misled by his advisors and his mega-donors. It was easy as he’s known Dr. Oz for years. Then, I started looking at the other Republican candidates and thought perhaps he was making what he believed to be the best bad choice. If they’re all RINOs, then why not go with the RINO you know?

That notion was shattered when I started researching Kathy Barnette. Her story is both heartbreaking and inspiring. But as someone who’s not easily swayed by emotions when it comes to political endorsements, I wanted to know where she stood on important issues. Here’s a sampling:

“We’re headed straight into a recession if we continue down the path Joe Biden and his Democrats have us on. We can’t keep up this endless spending. We can’t keep passing insane omnibus budgets. It’s time for leaders who will be a hard “NO!” on Biden’s endless spending sprees!”

We’re headed straight into a recession if we continue down the path Joe Biden and his Democrats have us on. We can’t keep up this endless spending. We can’t keep passing insane omnibus budgets. It’s time for leaders who will be a hard “NO!” on Biden’s endless spending sprees! — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 8, 2022

“I’ve seen some people asking about my position on guns. Let me make it real simple for you: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” The Founders wrote that for a reason & they didn’t put any asterisks in that statement.”

I’ve seen some people asking about my position on guns. Let me make it real simple for you: “The right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” The Founders wrote that for a reason & they didn’t put any asterisks in that statement. — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 8, 2022

“Remember that Joe Biden wants every PayPal, CashApp & Venmo transaction over $600 to be tracked by the IRS. He’s not “sticking it to the rich”, he’s sticking it to people like you and me.”

Remember that Joe Biden wants every PayPal, CashApp & Venmo transaction over $600 to be tracked by the IRS. He’s not “sticking it to the rich”, he’s sticking it to people like you and me. — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 8, 2022

“Two “woke” government departments were just formed in the past two weeks: An “Office of Environmental Justice” within the DOJ and a “Misinformation Governance Board” within the DHS. Conservatives, we need to fight back against this government overreach… NOW!”

Two “woke” government departments were just formed in the past two weeks: An “Office of Environmental Justice” within the DOJ and a “Misinformation Governance Board” within the DHS. Conservatives, we need to fight back against this government overreach… NOW! — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 8, 2022

“It is time to get the border under control. On Biden’s watch, drugs are pouring through and people are dying. We need to reform our immigration system and amnesty should NOT be on the table in that discussion.”

It is time to get the border under control. On Biden’s watch, drugs are pouring through and people are dying. We need to reform our immigration system and amnesty should NOT be on the table in that discussion. — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 9, 2022

“I have always believed that we, as a nation, were better than the horrors we lived through during the summer of 2020. I believed it then and I believe it now as we see this same mob descend on our conservative SCOTUS Justices. Violence is never the way.”

I have always believed that we, as a nation, were better than the horrors we lived through during the summer of 2020. I believed it then and I believe it now as we see this same mob descend on our conservative SCOTUS Justices. Violence is never the way. https://t.co/FukLqhn7Bd — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 9, 2022

“During my 10 years in the military, I began to fully understand why America is the greatest nation in the world and why we must defend her. I love this country and will continue to serve her and YOU as your next U.S. Senator.”

During my 10 years in the military, I began to fully understand why America is the greatest nation in the world and why we must defend her. I love this country and will continue to serve her and YOU as your next U.S. Senator. pic.twitter.com/FoiAvpf55f — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 9, 2022

“We’ve gone from an America First agenda to a country that we barely recognize. Our values, principles, beliefs & rights are nowhere to be found in the Biden Administration. This is why I’m running for the US Senate. We are better than this!”

We've gone from an America First agenda to a country that we barely recognize. Our values, principles, beliefs & rights are nowhere to be found in the Biden Administration. This is why I'm running for the US Senate. We are better than this! Help us win:https://t.co/JNGw8gNts0 pic.twitter.com/Wkp51vZfQG — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy4Truth) May 9, 2022

Now for the inspiring and heartbreaking portion of Kathy’s story. She was conceived when her mother, 11-years-old at the time, was raped. When she claims she’s against abortion and will fight against the radicals to protect the sanctity of life, it’s not some new revelation like with Dr. Oz. She’s the embodiment of the pro-life movement. Watch:

I proudly endorse Kathy Barnette for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We just launched a new GiveSendGo page. We also have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker