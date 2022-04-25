Conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza and True The Vote collaborated to put together what we hope will be the most important and eye-opening documentary to date about the 2020 stolen presidential election. Here’s the trailer:

Tickets are available now.

According to Chris Widener at Politicrossing:

Hollywood has always loved political movies. And there have been lots of good ones over the years. But not very many important ones. Dinesh D’Souza, the preeminent conservative filmmaker, has made many very important movies. But his next movie may be the most important political movie of all time. In fact, it may be the most important movie of all time. And if taken seriously by those in power, it very well may save America.

And NOW, you can attend the premiere of 2000 Mules, the brand new movie by Dinesh D’Souza.

Here is what President Trump has to say about 2000 Mules, the new blockbuster documentary from D’Souza Media:

2000 Mules “shows the world exactly how the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged and stolen. The movie exposes the lies of the Democrats, RINOs, and Fake News who say it was the ‘most secure election in history.’ It was, perhaps, the least secure in history. The ballot box was stuffed, and stuffed like never before — and it’s all on video. Ballots were trafficked and sold in a massive operation in each swing state. The evidence is so damning, what will the cowards who sat and did nothing about the stolen election say now? The way our votes were taken away is a disgrace to our nation. It must be fixed.”

As more Americans have been waking up to the reality that the 2020 election was stolen, we hope this movie is the catalyst to break the story — and more investigations — wide open. It’s not hyperbole to say this movie could save the nation.

