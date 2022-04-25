In a stunning victory against nationalism and France’s future, radical Neo-Marxist Emmanuel Macron has defeated Marine Le Pen to remain President of France.

🔴 #BREAKING – Emmanuel #Macron is elected to a second term as #French president on Sunday evening with 58.2% of the vote, according to an estimate from the Ipsos polling institute. Follow our special coverage on @FRANCE24: https://t.co/gcjHqYbf1a pic.twitter.com/gXKznZa32b — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) April 24, 2022

According to France24:

Emmanuel Macron was elected to a second term as French president on Sunday evening with 58.2% of the vote, according to an estimate from the Ipsos polling institute. His far-right challenger Marine Le Pen won 41.8% of the vote in an election that saw the country’s highest abstention rate in 50 years. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments and reactions.

Emmanuel Macron, 44, and Marine Le Pen, 53, squared off once again in a French presidential election final. But the road to Sunday’s rematch of their 2017 duel has been all but a replay of that contest, after a much tighter 2022 race.

Voter turnout stood at 63.2 percent at 5pm according to the Interior Ministry, down more than 2 percentage points from the 2017 figure at the same hour.

Hopes were high for the conservative Le Pen after she finished a commanding second in the first election, but she was unable to overcome the radical progressivism that has swept across France in recent years.

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker