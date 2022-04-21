Would our country be greater if Donald Trump returned to the White House in 2024? Promoted Content Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s incompetence has been well documented by The Blue State Conservative, and with Bill DeBlasio now out the door in New York City, she is quite possibly the worst mayor in America. By virtually every metric, Lightfoot has failed miserably, including with crime, economy, and community relations. No matter what prism we view Lightfoot’s performance through, she’s been a disaster. But seldom do we witness anyone take Lightfoot to task in such a skillful manner as we do when Newsmax reporter William Kelly questions her. Such was the case this week. Watch: Kelly has taken a page out of the leftwing media’s playbook by unveiling his actual question at the end of a lengthy statement: “Across the street we had a police officer, on-duty, the victim of a hit-and-run. We have Michigan Avenue, the ‘Magnificent Mile,’ is now referred to as the ‘Mile of Fear.’ The water tower place has thrown the keys back to the lender, they say they don’t want to be in Chicago anymore. Real Chicagoans are asking me, ‘How could you possibly even consider running for […]

Read the whole story at thebluestateconservative.com

