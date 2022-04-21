( Natural News ) A European medical and biotechnology company is attempting to control people’s brains by developing medical devices that use a medical procedure known as neuromodulation .

This is according to Dr. Steve Hotze and the Health Ranger Mike Adams, who discussed neuromodulation and nanotechnology during the April 18 episode of “The Dr. Hotze Report” on Brighteon.TV .

Neuromodulation refers to the alteration of nerve activity in the body through the targeted delivery of certain stimuli to the nerves. This can be done through electrical stimulation or through the use of chemical agents.

One company that has become notable for its developments in the field of neuromodulation is INBRAIN Neuroelectronics , a company based in Spain that is a spin-off of the Graphene Flagship, a scientific research initiative of the European Union that conducts experiments on the applications of graphene.

According to Adams, INBRAIN is primarily focused on developing neuromodulation devices for their medical applications.

The technology could be used to monitor brain impulses for signs of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Alzheimer’s and dementia. Theoretically, neuromodulation could be used to send impulses to the brain “in order to try to override epilepsy or override Alzheimer’s, and so on,” said […]