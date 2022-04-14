The Right’s attitude toward the ultrarich has evolved since 2012, when the Republican Party’s presidential nominee was Mitt Romney, a man who campaigned for policies like the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Many on the Right now recognize that there is no obvious connection between a person possessing fabulous wealth and favoring a free market economy, as evidenced by the politics of such robber barons as Jeff Bezos, Larry Fink, and Pierre Omidyar.

Yet even prior to that transformation, one name on the list of billionaires has always induced heated reactions on the Right: George Soros. There have been many books authored by and about Soros, and he has been prolific in publishing his opinions on market economies, democracies, and globalism.

In his fourth book, The Man Behind the Curtain , Matt Palumbo, a top researcher for the Bongino Report , condenses the life events and actions that led Soros from being a Holocaust refugee to a successful investor in the hypercompetitive city of London, to becoming one of the most connected and influential kingmakers in American politics.

The account begins with his early life in German-allied and later occupied Hungary, where the very young Soros cooperated with the Axis authorities in appropriating the property […]