Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is continuing to push back against the Biden administration’s plan to terminate a Title 42 order.

“Following the Administration’s decision to extend the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency and federal transportation mask mandate, Sinema continued her calls for the Administration to also delay lifting the Title 42 Public Health Order until prepared with a firm, workable plan to protect Arizona communities and migrants,” a press release noted. The Administrationu2019s extension of public health emergency authorities proves the need to delay lifting Title 42. Weu2019re pushing for transparency and accountability to secure the border and ensure the health and safety of AZ communities and migrants.https://www.sinema.senate.gov/sinema-administrations-extension-public-health-emergency-proves-need-delay-lifting-title-42-protectu00a0u2026 — Kyrsten Sinema (@Kyrsten Sinema) 1649951675 The Biden administration extended a public health emergency related to COVID-19 for an additional 90 days, according to the New York Times .

Additionally, a requirement to wear face masks on public transportation is being extended through May 3.

“The Administration’s extension of public health emergency authorities proves the need to delay lifting Title 42 to protect the health and safety of Arizona communities and migrants,” Sinema said, according to the press release.

Politicians on both sides of the political aisle have expressed concern about the plan to […]