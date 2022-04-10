Here we go again. The new BS variant fresh off the laboratory chopping block is COVID “XE,” which is supposedly a combo-breed of mutant variables – a new head cold more contagious than omicron, but it’s really just a LIE to push more deadly vaccines and “boosters.” Run for your lives, screams mainstream media.

A recombinant strain of multiple COVID-19 variables is on the loose in the UK, as 600 new cases rip through the United Kingdom like a bad head cold in winter.

No, it’s not some software update by Bill Gates, it’s COVID “XE,” the extra egregious mutant combination of the Fauci Flu that’s spreading faster than the fake COVID “home tests,” the latter of which make things increasingly difficult for authorities to figure out how many people are actually infected.

The vaccine boy cried wolf! How many more fake variants will be used to draw vaccine fanatics out for more lethal jabs?

Fake news, the CDC, and fraudulent Fauci are all set to cry wolf, again, and claim that the XE variant is “more contagious” and “more deadly” than anything they’ve ever seen in the history of the world, or something like that. Really it’s just the latest fake Covid variant intended to push more clot shots on the paranoid populace.

As Hong Kong and China are overwhelmed by new “casedemics” (false-positive PCR-type tests), basically a “pandemic” of false positives, the governments continue to infringe on human rights and personal freedoms with lockdowns, mask mandates and of course, lethal jab mandates. Is it the XE variant or the Xi variant (Jinping CCP variant) in China?

A “casedemic” involves fraudulent data used to propagate a fake pandemic

New recombinant mutant “XE” is more “transmissible” than any strain of COVID yet, according to the World Hoax Organization (WHO). The recombinant mutant is a hodge-podge of multiple variants, like an inbred. The CDC, WHO and FDA are all in agreement to call it a pandemic when millions of people take a test to see if they’ve had COVID in the past two years and it shows positive. This also helps with falsifying death counts from COVID, where any person who dies of anything can be labeled “died with COVID,” for hospital and doctor bonuses.

XE will be counted as Omicron until the corrupt government-and-pharma-run laboratories can figure out a way to pretend there’s a difference

New York and California have seen new casedemics from the common-cold variant Omicron, and since there’s no such thing ever proven by science to be Delta, Omicron or XE, the hospitals and doctors must write down something to keep the pandemic going. Still, the WHO claims XE is as much as “10% more transmissible” than BA.2.(a sub-variant of Omicron), but then says those findings require further confirmation. Wait, what?

So XE is more transmissible than Omicron’s nephew, and Omicron’s nephew BA.2. was more transmissible than Delta and Alpha put together, but none of them are any worse than a common head cold. That’s the “pandemic” we’re all supposed to be SO WORRIED about that we all run out and get injected with billions of toxic prions that clog our blood, cause irregular heartbeats, CNS disorders and cancerous tumors. Sure. Hey look, it’s the pharma-boys who cry ‘Covid’! Beware of the XE head cold casedemic.

Be sure to bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental scamdemic Covid “vaccines” and “boosters” that cause blood clots and other horrific side effects.

Sources for this article include:

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker