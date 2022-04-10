Until this week, I had never heard of The Chicago Thinker or Evita Duffy. Maybe I’ve been in a hole or something but apparently there’s a group of young journalists who are taking on the left in one of the most radically progressive cities in America.

They asked honest and brutal questions to panels at The Atlantic’s recent event. I don’t even know the name of the event but I affectionately call it “The Leftist Journos Hugging Each Other While Trolling Conservatives Conference.”

We posted the original article they posted on their site on The Liberty Daily, but within minutes the flood of traffic took their site down (contact me, friends at The Chicago Thinker, and I’ll help you get your site situated for traffic surges). We’ve copied it for posterity. In the meantime, here’s the video of Duffy on Fox News:

“The establishment media is fragile.”Evita Duffy reacts to @anneapplebaum, @JeffreyGoldberg, and @JonahDispatch having a “complete and utter meltdown” after getting asked sincere questions by the Chicago Thinker. pic.twitter.com/dIYTS5AntM — The Chicago Thinker (@ThinkerChicago) April 10, 2022

Corporate media is controlled by the left. We need this new generation of conservative, patriotic journalists to help spread the truth about what’s happening in America. The Chicago Thinker seems to be on the right track.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn