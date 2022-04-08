Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, who I’ve interviewed, is one of the growing number of doctors who are acknowledging the efficacy of Ivermectin for many purposes, including fighting Covid-19. She was one of the first to speak out against medical tyranny being perpetrated by hospitals across the country.

Now, she’s calling out massive grocery chain Kroger for a pharmacist who refused to fill a prescription for one of her patients. Instead of acknowledging the mistake and embracing medical freedom, Kroger decided to defend the pharmacist whose actions put at least one life in danger. There’s no telling how much damage this pharmacist has done in her career.

After learning that her prescription was rejected, Bowden reached out to Kroger through Twitter:

“Pharmacist Jing Wang says she won’t fill my patients’ prescription for IVM, no matter what the diagnosis is.”

Pharmacist Jing Wang says she won’t fill my patients’ prescription for IVM, no matter what the diagnosis is. @kroger pic.twitter.com/zXBIFFiHkU — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) April 7, 2022

Kroger replied, “Good afternoon. Pharmacists have a duty to ensure the medication prescribed for the patient is safe and has a legitimate medical use. If the pharmacist has a concern about the safety of the medication for the patient, they can use their professional judgment and choose to fill or not to fill that medication. Thank you.”

Good afternoon. Pharmacists have a duty to ensure the medication prescribed for the patient is safe and has a legitimate medical use. 1/2 — Kroger (@kroger) April 7, 2022

If the pharmacist has a concern about the safety of the medication for the patient, they can use their professional judgment and choose to fill or not to fill that medication. Thank you. 2/2 — Kroger (@kroger) April 7, 2022

There are documented instances of patients who have been withheld access to Ivermectin and died shortly afterwards. To date, there are ZERO instances of prescribed Ivermectin resulting in negative health outcomes. That’s not to say that Ivermectin has been perfect, but its track record far exceeds most other drugs, including Anthony Fauci’s beloved Remdesivir.

The unhinged narrative that Ivermectin does not work against Covid-19 is almost completely isolated to the United States due to an inexplicable propaganda and gaslighting campaign. In other countries, Ivermectin is hailed as a wonder drug. Considering the United States has by far the highest number of Covid deaths, more than nations with much higher populations and much worse medical conditions, it doesn’t take a PhD to realize that the treatments pushed by the CDC, FDA, and Kroger are inferior.

For example, in Tokyo Ivermectin is widely used and heavily touted. Despite the higher population density, they’ve done far better than U.S. cities at preventing Covid deaths.

It’s bad enough that we have to fight hospitals who refuse to deliver life-saving drugs because of political considerations. For a company like Kroger to defend their pharmacists that do the same is absolutely despicable.

Image by Nicholas Eckhart via Flickr, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

