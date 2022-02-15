Who ever thought we’d reach a moment in American history when doctors were forced to get permission from government to prescribe safe and effective drugs to their ailing patients? It never crossed my mind until the powers-that-be started playing their hand in 2020, doubling-down in 2021, and advancing medical tyranny beyond lunacy in 2022.
I had an excellent discussion with Dr. Mary Talley Bowden on the topic during the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel. She’s a wealth of information about the dynamics between hospitals and patients. But she’s one of very few doctors who are speaking out against vaxx-pushing hospitals because she owns her own practice. She doesn’t have a boss and cannot be fired. Her only real concern is losing her license to practice, and there are many people who are trying to make that happen.
Is she delivering bad care to her patients? No. The complaints are coming in from people she’s never met, people who have objections to her not embracing the accepted Covid narrative about treatments and universal vaccinations.
One of her biggest critics is the huge hospital system in Houston, Methodist Hospital. They removed her privileges and have smeared her continuously, ramping up when she made her plight public. They even denied her request for information, which a non-profit organization like Methodist cannot do. Now, she’s suing.
Of particular interest is the data regarding adverse reactions to the Covid shots. Like other hospitals across the country, they are refusing to release data about it. It’s a component of informed consent to have accurate information about the jabs. For Methodist and other hospitals to continue injecting people while withholding extremely important information about adverse reactions is despicable.
We also discussed why the government’s response to Covid-19 has been such a failure from the beginning.
“I want to believe that they were very well-meaning to begin with, you know, that they had hope in the vaccine and they were promised that this was gonna solve all our problems, right?” She said. “And we were in a big… it was a big problem. So I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt and say just like me they had optimism and they were lured into believing this was the way that’s going to be a future.
“Then I think that ego, pride, and politics kept them from opening their eyes to what’s really happening and refusing to pivot when we needed to pivot or to consider other possibilities because they’d already jumped in with both feet into this plan and it just looks way too bad to say, ‘No, we’re wrong.’
“And that’s a shame. And I think the politics have seeped into healthcare in a way that I never imagined. It’s become authoritarian. And I never thought that, as a doctor, I’d have to follow the government’s orders.
“You said Oklahoma is getting there. Are you referring to them permitting doctors now to use ivermectin? So there was a recent article. I think it came out yesterday or today about, ‘Oh, Oklahoma is going to now let doctors prescribe ivermectin.’
“And that just made me furious because why should they be permitting us to prescribe it now? It’s an off-label use, which there’s nothing wrong with that. And it’s safe. It’s safer than almost every antibiotic I’ve ever prescribed. It’s safer than Tylenol. So for them to say, ‘Oh, now we’re going to allow it,’ just infuriates me.
“And they’ve used the fear of the pandemic to exert their control, right? They’ve taken advantage of our country. And you know, it’s just politics mixing with healthcare, which has a horrible outcome, right?”
It seems like everyone knows someone who has experienced adverse reactions to the Covid injections. But we have no idea how many there are because governments have instructed hospitals to withhold the information. They’re so concerned that fear of adverse reactions will increase vaccine hesitancy, so they’re choosing to hide the data. That alone should tell you the picture the data would paint if it gets released is quite grim.
We’ve heard other doctors and nurses over the last few months talk about adverse reactions they’re seeing, but many of them learned the hard way that such discussions are not allowed. That’s what makes Dr. Bowden’s perspective so important. As an independent physician, she is only beholden to her patients.
The data the powers-that-be don’t want released is the data that would be most important to Americans if they knew it existed. Unfortunately, most do not. Shame on Methodist Hospital in Houston.
Watch the whole interview on Rumble.
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
