GOP Rep echoed liberal Hollywood comedian Bill Maher and denounced the corporate media for burying the Hunter Biden laptop story only to admit it was all real now. Jim for one smells a rat and he wants to know why the media outlets are coming clean now.

Jordan said: “Well, we all know they colluded 18 months ago to keep this information from the American people in the run-up to our most important election, the presidential election. Yet you had legacy media, you had Big Tech, you had the Democrat Party. (See Video Below)

“And of course, most importantly, you had 51 former intel officials who signed the letter that said this has all the earmarks of Russian disinformation, all that proved to be false. The big question, I think right now is why are they talking about this now?

“Remember last week, Wednesday of last week, The Washington Post did two long stories one at 11:00, one at 11:04, two eight-page stories four minutes apart about the Hunter Biden laptop being real.

“Why, all of a sudden, is their focus this focus on now that what we all knew back then was the truth that the laptop was real?

“The eyewitnesses were real. […]