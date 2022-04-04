A strain of COVID is magnified and animated. / Scientific Animations via YouTube ( Joshua Paladino , Headline USA ) The World Health Organization and UK Health Security Agency warned in COVID-19 reports that a new variant, called XE, could be more transmissible than the Omicron variant, PennLive reported .

Researchers call the new disease a “recombinant strain” because it combines two Omicron variants, BA.1 and BA.2.

The WHO reported that the XE strain may be as much as 10 percent more transmissible than the second Omicron strain, which caused positive COVID-19 tests to spike to their highest levels even as severe illness sharply declined.

“Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of ~10% as compared to BA.2, however this finding requires further confirmation,” WHO officials wrote in a weekly epidemiological update.

The first XE cases popped up in the United Kingdom in January, though medical facilities have detected only 600 cases since then, reported the Gateway Pundit.

By comparison, the second Omicron variant has caused more than half of all positive COVID-19 diagnoses in the United States.“To be clear, XE only accounts for a tiny fraction of cases worldwide,” UK HSA wrote. “That may change, given that XE is thought to be […]