A strain of COVID is magnified and animated. / Scientific Animations via YouTube ( Joshua Paladino , Headline USA ) The World Health Organization and UK Health Security Agency warned in COVID-19 reports that a new variant, called XE, could be more transmissible than the Omicron variant, PennLive reported .
Researchers call the new disease a “recombinant strain” because it combines two Omicron variants, BA.1 and BA.2.
The WHO reported that the XE strain may be as much as 10 percent more transmissible than the second Omicron strain, which caused positive COVID-19 tests to spike to their highest levels even as severe illness sharply declined.
“Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of ~10% as compared to BA.2, however this finding requires further confirmation,” WHO officials wrote in a weekly epidemiological update.
The first XE cases popped up in the United Kingdom in January, though medical facilities have detected only 600 cases since then, reported the Gateway Pundit.
By comparison, the second Omicron variant has caused more than half of all positive COVID-19 diagnoses in the United States.“To be clear, XE only accounts for a tiny fraction of cases worldwide,” UK HSA wrote. “That may change, given that XE is thought to be […]
Read the whole story at headlineusa.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker