On his first day in office, Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating that all executive agencies of the federal government adopt policies to implement “an ambitious whole-of-government equity agenda.” This “agenda” is necessary, Biden said, because, while “equal opportunity is the bedrock of American democracy,” the “American Dream remains out of reach” for “too many.” Systemic racism remains stubbornly entrenched in “our laws and public policies, and in our public and private institutions.” Equal opportunity can no longer be depended on to serve the cause of justice. We need a more robust and aggressive policy to defeat systemic racism. White supremacy cannot be defeated by equality. Racial and ethnic preferences must be advanced openly, without the fraudulent disguises of the past. Goals, timetables, remedies for historical injuries that will end when the “playing field is level” were all unnecessary excuses for racial class entitlements. Equity makes excuses superfluous. Racial class, ethnic class, sex class, orientation class, and a host of other class distinctions, real or imagined, can now advance equitable claims that need no justification. Biden announced in his order that Trump’s executive order of September 22, 2020, titled “Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping,” “is hereby revoked.” One suspects that […]

