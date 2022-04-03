Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s SCOTUS nominee to replace Associate Justice Breyer, has been shown to be unfit for service on the nation’s highest court. Her extreme left positions on subjects like Critical Race Theory and gender—demonstrated by her inability to define what a woman is —are indicative of the same kind of activist mentality gripping the left side of the political spectrum. Additionally, her preferential treatment of sex offenders is especially disconcerting. In records obtained by the New York Post , Jackson’s record of showing extreme leniency toward disgusting, often incredibly egregious child pornographers should cause all Americans to pause and truly think about her fitness to serve as a justice. In several cases, Jackson handed down sentences amounting to a fraction of the minimum sentencing guidelines, categorizing the statutes as “outdated” and “flawed” on several occasions. The severity of the defendants’ crimes seemed to leave Jackson unfazed. The possession of disturbing images, confessions of rape, and even substantial risk of reoffending did not seem to enter into her equations for sentencing. In one particular case—in an example that should prove eminently instructive—Jackson disregarded the prosecutor’s arguments in the case of Ryan Cooper, who was charged with possessing “more than 600 images […]

Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com

