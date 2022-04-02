Arguably the most under-reported story out of DC this week has been the bombshell claim by Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn on a podcast and the subsequent spin by corporate media and the Establishment. He said he was invited to an orgy by a peer and that he’d seen others doing drugs. But instead of backing down to pressure coming from his “boss,” the young and idealistic Cawthorn doubled-down with a fresh statement on Friday.
Reports started coming out Tuesday and Wednesday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had spoken to him and that Cawthorn was reversing his statement. As I noted Thursday, I wasn’t buying it, not until I heard Cawthorn himself walk it all back. He didn’t.
His statement started out with promise, but in the second paragraph I started assuming McCarthy had gotten him to reverse himself. The first two paragraphs read:
“Corruption and unethical activities exist in Washington. It’s an indisputable fact. If you don’t think that’s true, you’ve not witnessed the Swamp.
“My comments on a recent podcast appearance calling out corruption have been used by the left and the media to disparage my Republican colleagues and falsely insinuate their involvement in illicit activities.”
Uh oh. He said “falsely insinuate their involvement in illicit activities.” McCarthy must have forced him to walk back claims that colleagues on Capitol Hill invited him to an orgy and at least one used cocaine in front of him. Thankfully, the next paragraph is where he doubled-down on his assertion while still being a team player for the GOP.
Compromising activities occur because when other people can place you in compromising positions, they control you
“I’ve considered for several days how best to address this controversy. The cultural in Washington is corrupt. Human nature is fallen. Compromising activities occur because when other people can place you in compromising positions, they control you. It’s all about power — but my colleagues and I are fighting that corruption.”
This is exactly what I’ve written about a few times since he came out with his claim on the podcast. It’s all about manufacturing dirt against anyone that the powers-that-be cannot blackmail otherwise. They saw a young and impressionable Congressman and thought they could get him caught up in foul activities. As he said, it’s about control. Thankfully, he started exposing them and isn’t backing down.
The rest of the statement was appeasement for McCarthy. He claimed McCarthy would be Speaker of the House should Republican regain control of the lower chamber of Congress. It was properly worded and an unfortunate concession to McCarthy and the Swamp, but at least he didn’t walk back his claims that fellow members of Congress have attempted to corrupt him.
Here’s his statement:
— Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) April 1, 2022
As The Gateway Pundit noted:
Following his interview and his open discussion on the perversion in Washington DC, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy DID NOT ask for an investigation into the DC perversion. Instead, GOP Leader McCarthy met with Madison Cawthorn and told him he needs to turn his life around or “there will be consequences.”
Once again, Kevin McCarthy played right into the Democrat Party’s hand. He has a habit of doing this. It’s almost like he’s on their side? Weird.
Here are the original claims by Cawthorn that has the Swamp concerned:
‘The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington … being kind of a young guy in Washington where the average age is probably 60 or 70, I look at all these people – a lot of them who I’ve looked up to throughout my life … then all of a sudden you get invited to like, ‘well hey we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes. You should come,’ like, what did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy.’
He continued to discuss the drug component:
‘There’s some of the people that are leading the movement to try and remove addiction in our country and then you watch them doing, you know, a key bump of cocaine in front of you and it’s like wow, this is wild.’
Cawthorn is quickly emerging as a rare truthteller in Washington DC. Nothing scares the Swamp, Democrats, RINOs, or the Uniparty in general like someone they can’t control through bribes, bullying, or blackmail.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.
