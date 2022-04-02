Kamala Harris is asked if she backs regime change in Russia. Here’s her train wreck response: pic.twitter.com/wCsPHFzI9f — Jewish Patriot 🇺🇸 (@MAGAJew2) April 1, 2022

Kamala Harris sat down for a one-on-one interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid to discuss Russia-Ukraine, and other domestic issues. Joy Reid asked Harris if she agreed with Biden’s call for regime change in Russia. Joe Biden almost ignited WWIII when calling for Putin’s removal during a speech in Poland. “For God’s sakes! This man cannot remain in power!” Biden said of Vladimir Putin during remarks in Warsaw, Poland. TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: US Postal Service Refuses to Release Investigative Report on Whistleblower Truck Driver Who Hauled 288,000 Suspicious Ballots Across State Lines Before 2020 Election Kamala Harris was asked a simple yes or no question and she decided to ramble incoherently for two minutes before finally saying, “We are not into regime change and that is not our policy. Period.”God help us.VIDEO:

