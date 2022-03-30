Will Smith would not leave Sunday night from the Oscars after the infamous Chris Rock slap , according to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Click here to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter – and avoid Big Tech censorship! The academy released a statement Wednesday. “Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” it said. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. [Will] Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.” VIDEO: Here’s What Will Smith Did After Oscars Slap Not only did Smith refuse to leave after the incident, the “King Richard” star was awarded Best Actor, gave a speech, and attended an afterparty.The Los Angeles Police Department said Rock declined to press charges after Smith responded with violence and vulgarity when Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.Smith put out an apology Tuesday, but the backlash has not let up. Join AMAC – an incredible organization for Conservatives – fighting for our values in Washington, D.C. Click here to read more about AMAC! His apology came after the film academy announced it was launching a formal review […]

Read the whole story at www.toddstarnes.com

