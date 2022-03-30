The South Carolina Senate and the House of Representatives are in a race to pass nearly identical versions of the Abortion Pill Reversal Act by April 9, 2022, the cutoff date to get legislation moved from one chamber to the other. On Tuesday, the House caught up with the Senate when the House Judiciary Committee gave a favorable report by a 15-8 party-line vote for H 4568, the Abortion Pill Reversal Act, that requires abortion businesses to inform women that there is a window of opportunity to reverse the lethal effects of the chemical that kills the unborn child up to 10 weeks gestation. Representative John McCravy, chairman of the House Family Caucus, is chairman of the Judiciary Special Laws subcommittee that pushed for successful passage of the bill on March 10. The House Judiciary Committee action comes nearly three weeks after pro-life Senator Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, moved the Abortion Pill Reversal bill, S. 907, out of the Medical Affairs Committee onto the Senate Calendar. Senator Verdin who is chairman of the committee indicated that he would take the procedural move to advance the pro-life legislation after two senators walked out of the March 3, 2022, Medical Affairs Committee meeting to […]

