Zach Vorhies came to prominence in the public eye in 2020 when he blew the whistle on Google through Project Veritas. He is a computer scientist who worked for Google for 11 years. After collecting a cache of internal documents he leaked them online through Project Veritas. In 2020 he worked with Judy Mikovits on Plandemic.

He knows how Google works, and more importantly for his current project he knows how YouTube works. He’s applying that along with his penchant for fighting censorship to Blast.Video, a free-speech aggregator of videos that spans most major video platforms. Their focus is on delivering videos from talented creators who often get censored for their political views.

After first playing with it, I clearly see how it solves many problems facing the groups targeted by Big Tech. Patriots, populists, conservatives and Christians have a hard time speaking the truth on YouTube, so they are often pushed to the freer speech platforms. The problem then comes with finding the audiences, or perhaps more accurately, having the audiences find them. According to Vorhies, Blast.Video offers the solution.

“And the way that it cracks through censorship is that it scans open video platforms like Rumble, like Bitchute, like Brighteon, like Gab.tv and looks for new content by the content creators that you love,” he said. “It takes those new videos that it finds and brings it under one single website, called Blast.Video, where it serves it to you.”

One important note that may disappoint some is that it currently isn’t being offered as an app, but there’s a very good reason for this as I detailed on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel. To get on the various app stores means they would have to embrace the censorship practices of Apple and Google. This is why sites like Gettr can claim to be free-speech platforms even as they ban users who have been deemed too deplorable by the app store masters.

Currently, the only major social platforms that do around the Big Tech censors by not playing their game are Gab and now Blast.Video.

The site also learned from recent censorship measures by crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe. They have chosen to raise the funds necessary to run and expand the site by using GiveSendGo instead. I just donated. If you can, I’d strongly recommend it.

Vorhies stated that he made the site because he wanted to fix censorship, and complaining about the censorship hasn’t stopped Google from becoming more evil. The only solution is to “build alternatives to big tech”, says Vorhies. “Blast.Video is my solution for censorship. Blast is all about aggregating content, and it turns out that aggregation cancels censorship.”

Show Notes

Here are the other stories I discussed on today’s episode of The Midnight Sentinel:

If you’ve had two jabs of the Moderna or Pfizer “vaccines,” you’re considered “fully vaccinated but not boosted” in the eyes of government. But that’s quickly, quietly changing as the FDA and CDC are shifting to the narrative that being “fully vaccinated” means having received the “three dose primary series.”

In other words, the first booster is no longer going to be considered a booster. It’s going to be considered part of the initial vaccination requirements to receive the coveted (by some) label of “fully vaccinated.”

‘The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington … being kind of a young guy in Washington where the average age is probably 60 or 70, I look at all these people – a lot of them who I’ve looked up to throughout my life … then all of a sudden you get invited to like, ‘well hey we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes. You should come,’ like, what did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy.’

Madison Cawthorn continued:

‘There’s some of the people that are leading the movement to try and remove addiction in our country and then you watch them doing, you know, a key bump of cocaine in front of you and it’s like wow, this is wild.’

By a margin of 52% to 40%, voters believe that “cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.” That’s per a Rasmussen Reports survey from this month. This stands in stark contrast to the countless news stories editorializing about “no evidence of voter fraud” and “the myth of voter fraud.”

It isn’t just Republicans who believe this cheating occurred. Even 34% of Democrats believe it, as do 38% of those who “somewhat” support President Biden. A broad range of Americans think this: men, women, all age groups, whites, those who are neither white nor black, Republicans, those who are neither Republicans nor Democrats, all job categories, all income groups except those making over $200,000 per year, and all education groups except those who attended graduate school.

And with good reason. New research of mine is forthcoming in the peer-reviewed economics journal Public Choice, and it finds evidence of around 255,000 excess votes (possibly as many as 368,000) for Joe Biden in six swing states where Donald Trump lodged accusations of fraud. Biden only carried these states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – by a total of 313,253 votes. Excluding Michigan, the gap was 159,065.

The point of this work isn’t to contest the 2020 election, but to point out that we have a real problem that needs to be dealt with. Americans must have confidence in future elections.

For the first time, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Minnesota, the top turkey-producing state in the nation, said agricultural officials over the weekend. Some 14.6 million birds in domestic flocks have died of HPAI or in culling of infected herds to reduce the spread of the viral disease this year.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.