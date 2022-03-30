Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Danish parliament on Tuesday. He told them of Russia’s aggressions towards his people, including claims that they rape women and children. He claimed that 2,000 children have been deported to Russia and nobody knows exactly where they are.

Then, his speech took an unexpected turn. Immediately after telling of the horrors his people are facing at the hands of Russian troops, he started talking about climate change.

“Long before this war, it was clear that humanity should reduce the use of fossil fuels,” he said. “The era of coal and oil has caused huge damage to the environment, to our planet as a whole. Green technologies and green energy have become a logical and just answer to this challenge.”

Judging by how he started this, one might think he was talking about war in the past tense. The war is still ongoing and his people are still suffering, as he detailed just prior to switching to his fossil fuel rant. Why is he talking about reducing fossil fuels? Is he asking for solar powered tanks now?

No. He believes — or at least he’s been told to echo the sentiment — that Russia’s invasion was made possible by Europe’s dependence on fossil fuels. His solution: Go green and make Russia go away. That’s it. That’s the message.

“European policy is already aimed at reducing the consumption of environmentally hazardous resources,” he continued. “But Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and against everything that life in Europe is built on is an argument to accelerate green transformation on the continent.”

Anyone who watched his speech at Davos in 2020 will recognize this same rhetoric. He gave a globalist climate change speech then that earned him the loving applause of one of his puppet masters, World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab. This is one of the reasons I’m always perplexed by anti-globalism conservatives who adore him in America. It’s one thing to support the Ukrainian people and denounce the actions of Vladimir Putin. It’s another thing altogether to embrace Zelensky as if he’s not a pawn of the globalist elites.

His speech continued with a call to action. No, he’s not using this opportunity to ask for humanitarian aid for his people or demand that NATO get involved with no-fly zones and MiGs. He calls for European nations to turn away from Russian oil and, assumably, natural gas. That’ll teach Putin a lesson!

“Europe must give up Russian oil, give up as soon as possible!” he said. “Because it is the crazy income from energy resources that allows the Russian leadership to be bold, violate generally accepted rules, promote hatred against other nations, against us, and destroy the lives of neighboring countries.”

Watch:

Zelensky's proposal to stop war: Green energy. I wish I was kidding.🔻 pic.twitter.com/zFYYveS0Zn — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 30, 2022

The silver lining in all this is that by switching his discussion to climate change, that may signal that the globalist elites are done with the war and it may be ending soon. They needed Zelensky to get his green energy pitch in before he’s not longer the center of the world’s attention.

Zelensky turned on a dime, switching from claims of Russians raping women and children to suddenly calling for more green energy use by the European Union. You can’t make this stuff up.

