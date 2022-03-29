President Joe Biden ’s nominee to serve as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs previously served as the “Global Project Lead” at Pfizer and is one of the leading proponents of lesbian, gay , bisexual, and transgender representation in the U.S. military , The National Pulse can reveal. The nomination of Brenda “Sue” Fulton to the Pentagon comes amidst Pfizer’s continued efforts to secure Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) for its COVID-19 vaccine and boosters. Fulton, 63, was also recently blasted by members of the United States Senate for referring to right-wingers as “anti-everyone nutjobs falling in love with a dictatorship.” Posing a potential conflict of interest, Fulton previously worked at Pfizer Consumer Health as a Global Project Lead for half of a decade between 2012 to 2017. She described her duties as “expanding consumer access to Pfizer consumer brands in new channels, all regions,” on her LinkedIn . From 2012 to 2016, Fulton worked as a Director and later a Franchise Lead for the pharmaceutical company’s “Prescription to Over-the-Counter (OTC) Switch” program. The FDA, which has also overseen the COVID -19 vaccine EUA process, is, therefore, responsible for […]

Read the whole story at thenationalpulse.com

