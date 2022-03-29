One has the right as a convicted murderer to demand his pastor place his hands on his head during the execution, but one does not have the right to object to the religious cult of COVID shots in the military. One can demand gay marriage benefits or transgender surgery in the military but cannot ask for a religious exemption to a poison shot injected into the body. This is the state of the First Amendment and fundamental rights according to Justice Kavanaugh and the 6-3 liberal Supreme Court. On Friday, March 25, the Supreme Court placed a “ partial stay ” on a lower court injunction in the case Austin v. U.S. Navy Seals 1-26 , which prevented the Navy from taking adverse action against SEALs who filed for religious exemptions from the vaccine mandate. In other words, the careers of these SEALs are now destroyed. The SEALs testified in the Texas federal case that they were being discriminated against for merely filing religious exemptions, and that out of 4,000 filed exemptions, a total of zero were approved. One thing is clear: Courts have ruled for years that both the First Amendment’s free exercise clause and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act […]

Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com

