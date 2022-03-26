I posted some thoughts on Twitter:

I’ll go and say something unpopular that I’ve been considering for a while… What if Russia isn’t really doing as poorly in Ukraine as we’re being told? What if they want the world to think the war is going poorly in order to prolong the conflict and draw us in?

I have a hard time believing Ukraine and their 70 jets are somehow owning the skies. I have a hard time believing SEVEN Russian generals have been killed. I have a hard time believing Russia sent in their oldest equipment and least experienced conscripts to win quickly.

I have a hard time believing Ukraine and their 70 jets are somehow owning the skies. I have a hard time believing SEVEN Russian generals have been killed. I have a hard time believing Russia sent in their oldest equipment and least experienced conscripts to win quickly. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 27, 2022

Vladimir Putin is an evil man that I have opposed adamantly since long before it was cool. But I also know he’s not an idiot. Some say he’s lost his mind. I’m not buying that one. This all feels like a setup.

In the age of smartphones, I’m not buying the notion that 30,000 Russian troops have been killed, yet there are oddly few videos or images showing Russian losses. None of this makes any sense at all. None of it.

In the age of smartphones, I'm not buying the notion that 30,000 Russian troops have been killed, yet there are oddly few videos or images showing Russian losses. None of this makes any sense at all. None of it. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 27, 2022

If Russia wanted this war to be short, it would have been. They’ve withheld using their best weapons. They’ve sent in a smidgen of their troops. This feels a lot like a massive baiting tactic. Or something worse. It all seems staged.

I certainly hope I’m very wrong because that would mean we could get out of this before Biden’s handlers push us into war. But as I said last month, this appears to be Stage Two of The Great Reset rollout. That doesn’t bode well for any of us.

I certainly hope I'm very wrong because that would mean we could get out of this before Biden's handlers push us into war. But as I said last month, this appears to be Stage Two of The Great Reset rollout. That doesn't bode well for any of us. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) March 27, 2022

Unfortunately, it seems like I’m not the only one thinking these things. I really hoped I was just crazy. That’s easier to accept. But my DMs blew up with theories I hadn’t even considered.

Then, I received the video below. The first few minutes details a lot about what I was thinking. The whole video is worthwhile, but at least listen to the first parts.

I really, really want to be wrong about this. But there is nothing logical about anything that’s being done on any side of this conflict. I think we’re being conned.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker