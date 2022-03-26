This week, the US Selective Service System tweeted out that conscientious objectors need to register for “Alternate Service” to avoid being used as cannon fodder in the next war.

“In the event of a draft, our agency would partner with @fema to provide opportunities to conscientious objectors to ensure our nation keeps moving forward,” the agency tweeted with a link to the website to register.

In the event of a draft, our agency would partner with @fema to provide opportunities to conscientious objectors to ensure our nation keeps moving forward. Learn more about Alternative Service at https://t.co/v2MBOkduVe pic.twitter.com/tjDJlCdoKn — Selective Service (@SSS_gov) March 23, 2022

For those who may be unaware, the United States government, in the land of the free, still claims the right to enslave all men, aged 18-25, in the event of a national emergency under the authority of the Military Selective Service Act, 50 U.S.C. 3801 et seq. Though the government refers to this slavery as “conscription,” there is no difference. As the Mises Institute reminds us:

“Conscription is slavery,” Murray Rothbard wrote in 1973, and while temporary conscription is obviously much less bad — assuming one outlives the term of conscription — than many other forms of slavery, conscription is nevertheless a nearly-100-percent tax on the production of one’s mind and body. If one attempts to escape his confinement in his open-air military jail, he faces imprisonment or even execution in many cases.

Conscription remains popular among states because it is an easy way to directly extract resources from the population. Just as regular taxes partially extract the savings, productivity, and labor of the general population, conscription extracts virtually all of the labor and effort of the conscripts. The burden falls disproportionately on the young males in most cases, and they are at risk of a much higher tax burden if killed or given a permanent disability in battle. If he’s lucky enough to survive the conflict, the conscript may find himself living out the rest of his life as disfigured or missing his eyesight and limbs. He may be rendered permanently undesirable to the opposite sex. Such costs imposed on the conscript are a form of lifelong taxation.

Fortunately for those who escape such a fate, the term of slavery ends at a specified time, but for the duration, the only freedom the conscript enjoys is that granted to him by his jailers.

Even if your religious or spiritual beliefs require you to be a pacifist, the government still claims the right to enslave you. They refer to these people as “conscientious objectors” and will still enslave you but will give you the “courtesy” of not sending you to the front lines to be blown apart in a war for profit.

The process is rigorous and those who object to the military service must undergo an interview process to describe why you arrived at your beliefs and the influence your beliefs have on the life you live now. Even if you undergo this process, you are still not guaranteed to be granted this status.

What’s more, even if you are granted this status, you will still be enslaved in order “to make a meaningful contribution to the maintenance of the national health, safety, and interest.”

This slavery — which is solely reserved for men — will last 24 months, “usually.”

Exactly why the Selective Service System decided to tweet this out remains a mystery. However, TFTP searched the backlog of tweets like this one made over the life of the Selective Service Twitter account and found something rather suspect.

Though they have tweeted similar tweets about the draft and conscientious objectors over the last several years, they have been spaced out by several months each time with only a few tweets every year. In the last 2 months alone, however, they have made 4 of these tweets mentioning a draft and telling conscientious objectors to register.

Given the current climate and the US government’s seeming desire to both continue and to escalate war with Russia, the idea that they are trying to register as many warm bodies as possible should raise a red flag.

Image via Twitter. Article cross-posted from The Free Thought Project.

