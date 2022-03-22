Hopefully by now everyone is well aware how the U.S. State Department has been manipulating the internal politics of Ukraine for well over a decade. A recent statement, by current Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, puts the weeks leading up to the Russian invasion into greater clarity. In an interview with CNN, Zelenskyy spoke about his prior communication with Joe Biden and NATO leadership. Within the interview Zelenskyy said (emphasis mine): “I requested them personally to say directly that we are going to accept you into NATO in a year or two or five, just say it directly and clearly, or just say no,” Zelensky said. “And the response was very clear, you’re not going to be a NATO member, but publicly, the doors will remain open ,” he said. { CITATION ) So, privately NATO and the Biden administration were telling Zelenskyy Ukraine was never going to be in NATO, yet they told him they were going to publicly act like the possibility existed. There was no way for Ukraine to enter NATO, but they were going to pretend he could. Why would they do this? Now we go back to the previous outline when it was first discovered the Biden […]

