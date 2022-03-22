A global system of totalitarian technocracy has arrived, and Ukraine has happily been globalists’ Great Reset Laboratory. In the middle of a war, Ukraine has been stealthily working hard on being the first nation to implement virtually all the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Great Reset key hallmarks: Digital identity , Vaccination passports, Universal basic income (UBI), Chinese style Social credit scores which are all combined in their already operational Diia app. The country is transferring citizens’ power to the state and handing it over to the WEF and other Supranational organizations. Read the following article : “In the shadow of war: Ukraine as the great reset laboratory of the global tech elite” by Julian Schernthaner at German news site Wochenblick to learn more… While a very real conflict is raging in Ukraine, spotlights aren’t shining on the struggles of digital distribution. Yet the advocates of radical world restructuring and total surveillance recognized long ago the potential of this Eastern European country. With the vigorous participation from President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine would be a Mecca for US bio-weapons laboratories and pave the way for digital networking, the Metaverse , and a transparent citizenry. The linchpin is the digital ID app known as “Diia,” […]

Read the whole story at rairfoundation.com

