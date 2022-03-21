Justice Clarence Thomas was hospitalized with an infection on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms. Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said that Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening.
He was diagnosed with an infection after undergoing tests and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics.
The good news for the longtime conservative Supreme Court jurist is that his conditions are improving and he is expected to be released from the hospital soon.
“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts and audio of the oral arguments,” McCabe announced in a statement.
The high court is reconvening today to hear more cases and Thomas is not expected to participate in oral arguments in person but will still vote on the matters after reviewing all the documents and transcripts of the arguments.
The biggest case the Supreme Court is expected to hand down soon, which it has already heard, is the Dobbs case involving a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi that could […]
Read the whole story at www.lifenews.com
