In my email on March 19, a Medscape “Perspective” post by William G. Wilkoff MD titled “Waiting for the Under-5 COVID-19 Vaccine” caught my attention. He opens by noting that “Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they were delaying the application for their COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5.” He goes on to say that “earlier evidence suggest that two doses may not provide adequate protection in the 2- to 4-year old age group.”

What?!?! Wilkoff has an MD degree, and presumably has some passing acquaintance with the basic concepts of illness, immunity, and statistics. To make matters worse, he’s a pediatrician with a long career in clinical practice. So, unlike Fauci, who hasn’t treated a patient in five decades, Wilkoff definitely should know better. And when writing for a national medical newsletter you’d think he would be somewhat aware of the literature related to pediatrics and COVID. It’s his ethical duty to provide accurate information.

He might be forgiven for not knowing that the FDA and CDC have carefully avoided allowing facts to escape their lairs, but the English NHS data should have been somewhere in his knowledge base. And that data has consistently shown that under the age of 55, the risk of death from COVID is statistically indistinguishable from zero. In plain English it says that a child’s chance of dying from COVID is about the same as expiring from a rattlesnake bite in Antarctica.

The pediatric literature is even more damning. Numerous studies have shown that young children are simply not affected by COVID in a significant way. They don’t get particularly sick. They don’t pass it from one to another easily. And more important, they rarely pass it to adults. But Pfizer played games to avoid showing the harms from the vaccine, so Dr. Wilkoff can be forgiven for not seeing the new literature on that. He’s actually busy treating patients. So he wouldn’t know that the British government reports that “N antibody levels appear to be lower in people who acquire infection following two doses of vaccination.” In other words, your immunity drops after vaccination.

But I thought that vaccines were supposed to make you immune…

So far we’ve only looked at the risks from COVID. But as a pediatrician, he should be aware of myocarditis… unless he simply accepts the CDC blather that “Most patients with myocarditis or pericarditis who received care responded well to medicine and rest…” After all, he’s a practicing pediatrician and doesn’t have the time to dig into the data. But he does have time to write several books and prepare his op-ed…

When the facts are on the table, we find that the CDC is lying. Myocarditis from the jab is a “disaster of epic proportions.” The incidence in school age boys appears to be as high as one in a hundred, very different from four in 100,000 reported in Nature. But since Nature is highly respected, its data must be correct. Wilkoff didn’t have the time to notice the comment toward the end of the article that for younger patients, “their risk of developing myocarditis might be increased more by the vaccine than by the disease, particularly because children rarely develop severe COVID-19.”

Wait a minute! There’s that other inconvenient fact again. Kids “rarely develop severe COVID-19.” And if that’s true, why would you want to vaccinate kids? It makes no sense whatever. Add that to the very public fact that multiple countries with very high vaccination rates are having new epidemic waves of disease. Something’s rotten in Denmark, and it’s not dead fish. Vaccination actually increases the risk of getting COVID.

The real issue here is called the risk/benefit ratio. How many bad things will happen from the vaccine as opposed to how many bad things will happen from the bug? If the bug is a lot worse, then by all means, get the shot. But if they’re about even, there’s no point to the shot. And if the shot is worse… You get the picture. That’s where the rubber meets the road.

Every alphabet soup agency is pimping for the shot. We don’t need to speculate on the “why,” but the “what” is very important. There is a monolithic block of combined government and media voices. They sing one single song, “Get the shot! Get boosted! It’s safe!” And, “HCQ and Ivermectin are unsafe! Don’t touch them, they don’t work! Ivermectin is horse paste!” And when the vaccine doesn’t work, they yell that we have to do the same thing again. In that famous quote attributed to Einstein, they’re insane. They are doing something a second time but expecting a different result.

We know those are lies, but the demonic chorus is real. And there are a number of allied forces pushing the message. Lancet, the premiere British journal, published a paper damning HCQ, only to have to retract it. Anthony Fauci was a key figure in suppressing the idea that COVID came from a Chinese lab, even though he was a key figure in developing it there. And numerous health care providers have lost their livelihoods for simply challenging the orthodoxy by reporting adverse vaccine reactions or prescribing HCQ or IVM.

It’s very easy for a doctor to simply “go along to get along.” The CDC will cover for bad medicine by proclaiming “universal shots forever!” “You don’t need to bother with actual time reading the literature. We’re taking care of you.” But for a serious discussion of vaccinating toddlers, it’s necessary to actually consider more that an “authority,” particularly one that has been shown to be not wrong, but critically wrong, at every step of COVID.

It must be pleasant to simply drift along with the current, never aware that Niagara is just downstream. You’ve been told that the vaccine is safe. You want all your kiddies to be safe, so they have to get the shot, just like the MMR and all those others you give with each birthday. But what will you do when a child dies, when her mother does some research and discovers that not only was there no benefit to the shot, but that the shot was the reason she died? The drug companies might be legally immune, but you aren’t. You never obtained informed consent because you declined to be informed in the first place. How’s a jury going to see that?

Ted Noel MD is a retired Anesthesiologist/Intensivist who podcasts and posts on social media as DoctorTed and @vidzette. His DoctorTed podcasts are available on iHeart, Stitcher, Pandora and other channels.