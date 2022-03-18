Russia’s demand for a sanctions exemption is the only thing stopping the new, deeply flawed nuclear deal from going forward. Under the Biden administration, the “worst deal ever” is getting even worse. When President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA), he rightfully called it “the worst deal ever” because of its many serious flaws. But now, the Biden administration is close to announcing a new agreement to reinstate the JCPOA that is not only weaker but puts Russia in charge. Making this worse, Russia is trying to exploit its prominent role in the new agreement by demanding that Russian trade with Iran — much of it weapons-related — be exempted from tough global sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday claimed the Biden administration conceded on this issue. The agreement was put on hold last week, responding to Russia’s demand. However, many experts believe Russia wants to kill the new nuclear deal to keep oil prices high by preventing Iran from increasing oil exports. According to the Financial Times , Iran could export an additional 2 million […]

Read the whole story at thefederalist.com

