We’re in the middle of an ideological war. Everyone knows that, but most are unaware that one of the most prominent opponents America First patriots should be fighting are technically on the “right.” A majority of major “conservative” news outlets are compromised in some way. I detail the three most common ways below and on the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, but I want to tell a brief story first.

One of the reasons I joined America Out Loud and started The JD Rucker Political Report was to extend my long-standing mission of taking on the “Conservative Media Establishment” that muddles so much of what we really need to hear from the right. Many of the most popular “conservative” news sites do a great job at handling the safe topics like the border crisis, Critical Race Theory, abortion, and the economy, but they do not advance the America First cause on some of the most important issues.

There are three reasons for this. The first is the obvious one. Some are backed by the GOP Establishment. They are only able to maintain access to both the power players in the Republican Party and the money that is shuffled to them through direct sponsorships if they keep their reporting corralled within the accepted GOP talking points. Those who have ventured out and brought up topics uncomfortable for the Establishment are quickly rebuked; we’ve seen a handful of larger conservative sites in decline recently because they were taken off the GOP Establishment teat.

The second reason is also obvious, but not as readily acknowledged. They are beholden to Big Tech. They need Google for revenue and traffic. They need Facebook for a little less revenue but a lot more traffic. Some sites are so entrenched with Big Tech that they have a list of taboo topics handed to them and updated regularly. This has been confirmed by multiple journalists at major conservative news outlets who have told the same basic story.

The third reason is ugly, diabolical, and would fall under the category of “far-fetched” if I didn’t hear it from multiple journalists, including a senior editor of a major conservative publication who is currently looking for an exit. They are being paid to be “controlled opposition” by one of two major players: The CCP and a Wall Street PR firm that may or may not be a front for the World Economic Forum.

To be crystal clear, the term “controlled opposition” is often used by patriots who are sick of hearing lies from “conservative” media. It’s overused as the vast majority who get labeled as “controlled opposition” are just parties to the previous two scenarios. Truly controlled opposition puts out a counter-narrative to the truth rather than just avoiding topics. There really aren’t that many because there doesn’t need to be many. All it takes is one major outlet to break a fake or misleading story and others will pick it up.

I joined America Out Loud this year to add to the venues through which I could help to spread the truth and discuss the taboo topics of the day. I’ve been doing this for a long time through NOQ Report and The Liberty Daily and I appreciate the growing audiences to both sites. I started my America First Report Substack to go through a different medium. I have The Midnight Sentinel show to hit people through podcasting as well as Rumble and other video channels. Adding America Out Loud was a natural move.

The problem is this: We’re losing. The few who are willing to speak the truth on taboo topics are finding it harder and harder to reach a broader audience. We just don’t have the financial backing or massive ad revenues of the milquetoast conservative news outlets, so we’re stuck with not only fighting against the left and foreign interests, but also many on the right. This is why I’m shifting gears a bit and getting much more aggressive in this war against all of our enemies, including the feckless, milquetoast shills of corporate conservative media.

There are certain topics that we need to discuss, topics that get suppressed or ignored by all but a few. The 2020 election was stolen and is still being challenged today, yet you wouldn’t know that if you get your news from corporate conservative media. The Covid vaccines are dangerous and ineffective, yet the only pushback you hear about from most conservative media sites centers around stopping mandates. Fighting mandates is important, but it would be a heck of a lot easier to do so if enough sites were telling the truth about adverse reactions surrounding the jabs.

January 6, 2021, was not an insurrection. It was a mostly peaceful protest that was steered to get out of hand by Deep State provocateurs posing as Trump supporters. Moreover, we have convicted child rapists getting probation and Jussie Smollett getting released AFTER being convicted, but political prisoners who entered the Capitol Building peacefully are still imprisoned.

Warmongers on the right are pressing for no-fly zones and getting Americans to support sending weapons to Ukraine. They don’t offer these suggestions with an exit plan for WWIII. They just hope it happens sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, they treat Volodymyr Zelensky as a messiah figure despite his government’s history of authoritarianism, Nazism, and a hard embrace from both George Soros and Klaus Schwab. The conservative media personalities who support him claim that I’m a Putin apologist despite the fact that I’m adamantly opposed to the invasion. We don’t have a horse in this race and I do not want America involved, not just because Ukraine is not our ally but also because their leaders are as corrupt as Russia’s.

Then, there’s The Great Reset. Don’t even get me started on that.

I’m going on an all-out fight against the fake conservative media while continuing to battle leftists and globalist. For this reason, I will be doing three shows per day. I’ll be on America Out Loud Talk Radio at 7pm Eastern. The Midnight Sentinel will broadcast at 3am Eastern. I’ll be starting a new show later this month on Red State Talk Radio at 2pm Eastern. Three shows per day. Anything less and I won’t be giving everything I’ve got to the cause of saving America for my family’s sake.

I encourage everyone to do what you can to help fight the multiple enemies we have who are trying to destroy America. Spread the word. Share the truth. If you’d like to donate to my endeavors, you can do that as well, which is always appreciated.

There just isn’t enough time in the day to do everything we can to fight the good fight, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t even try. If we stand together, even the great forces arrayed against us cannot fully defeat us. Lord Willing, we will come out on top.

