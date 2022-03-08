Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced that the state’s health department will recommend against having healthy kids receive COVID-19 vaccination.

During a roundtable event on Monday, Ladapo said that the Florida Department of Health will become the “first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children.”

Dr. Ladapo’s announcement puts him at odds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that individuals 5 and up get vaccinated.

“COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, getting hospitalized, and even dying,” the CDC website states. “As with vaccines for other diseases, people who are up to date are optimally protected. CDC recommends that everyone 5 years and older get their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and receive a booster dose when eligible.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has become an enormously popular figure on the political right, has been an advocate for individual choice during the COVID-19 pandemic. He pushed strongly for parents to have the authority to decide whether or not they want their children to wear masks at school.

DeSantis is currently seeking another term as governor of the Sunshine State.Last week at the University of South Florida, […]