Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo announced that the state’s health department will recommend against having healthy kids receive COVID-19 vaccination.
During a roundtable event on Monday, Ladapo said that the Florida Department of Health will become the “first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children.”
Dr. Ladapo’s announcement puts him at odds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that individuals 5 and up get vaccinated.
“COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, getting hospitalized, and even dying,” the CDC website states. “As with vaccines for other diseases, people who are up to date are optimally protected. CDC recommends that everyone 5 years and older get their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, and receive a booster dose when eligible.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has become an enormously popular figure on the political right, has been an advocate for individual choice during the COVID-19 pandemic. He pushed strongly for parents to have the authority to decide whether or not they want their children to wear masks at school.
DeSantis is currently seeking another term as governor of the Sunshine State.Last week at the University of South Florida, […]
Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com
PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker