Screen Shot 2022-03-07 at 7.55.15 PM Florida’s HB 1557 has drawn heavy fire from LGBTQ advocates, media, and Democrats.

News outlets like CNN call HB 1557 the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” in copy, and critics of the legislation accuse Republicans of endangering LGBTQ youth by outing them to their parents or preventing them from learning about their sexuality.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his team have repeatedly pushed back on this framing. As recently as Monday, the governor tore into a reporter for misrepresenting the bill during a press briefing.

“Critics call it the Don’t Say Gay bill,” said the reporter , to which DeSantis replied, “Does it say that in the bill? I’m asking you to tell me what is in the bill because you are pushing false narratives. It doesn’t matter what critics say.”

“It bans classroom instruction on sexual identity and gender orientation,” said the reporter.

“For who?” pressed the governor. “For grades Pre-K through 3. So 5-year-olds, 6-year-olds, 7-year-olds, and the idea that you wouldn’t be honest about that and tell people what it actually says, it’s why people don’t trust people like you, because you peddle false narratives.” What’s In The Bill? The bill is a response […]