AP Photo/Patrick Semansky Joe Biden traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon to visit a VA clinic, and was joined by three congressmen: Rep. Colin Allred (D), Rep. Jake Ellzey (R), and Rep. Marc Veasey (D). During the event, he made an inappropriate, possibly even racist comment while going off-script from his prepared remarks. “The three congressman you have here, two of them look like they really could and did play ball, and the other one looks like he can bomb you,” Biden said. Yeah, he actually said it. Joe Biden: “The three congressman you have here, two of them look like they really could and did play ball and the other one looks like he can bomb you.” pic.twitter.com/UtQXRng6wx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2022 Does anyone want to take a guess as to why Biden said that Rep. Allred and Rep. Veasey look like they could play basketball? Is it because both are black? And what about Rep. Ellzey made Biden say that he looked like he would “bomb you”? Maybe there’s an innocent explanation, but given Biden’s history of making racist comments , I’m not inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt here.

