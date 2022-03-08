The American Conservative Union that hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) every year has reportedly received six-figuring funding from a progressive “dark money” group. In an exclusive from The National Pulse , it’s described how the ACU, run by Matt and Mercedes Schlapp, received this donation in 2020 from The New Venture Fund. The National Pulse ‘s Raheem Kassem posted the 990 form of public disclosure from them which confirms their $183,250 donation to Matt Schlapp’s American Conservative Union. It can be found on page 75, where it says that The New Venture Fund donated for the purpose of “civil rights, social action, and advocacy.” Axios in early February did a piece that highlighted how Arizona Republican Jim Lamon, a GOP candidate for Senate, paid Schlapp $40,000 for his endorsement. “Lamon earned our endorsement because he stands for conservative/ America First policies and because he has attended multiple CPAC conferences,” ACU board member Matthew Smith said in response to that Axios report. These 2 Vegetables Legally Kill Your Belly Fat Overnight But now that very aspect of conservatism is put into doubt given The National Pulse ‘s latest findings. As the outlet describes, Lee Bodner used to be a […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

