A new 2022 Arizona gubernatorial poll shows Trump-endorsed Kari Lake is the only candidate who can beat George Soros-funded Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in the general election for Governor.
Radical leftist Secretary of State Katie Hobbs stole the 2020 election, and she is trying again with the 2022 election.
Hobbs is currently facing a lawsuit by the AZGOP and potential prosecution from the Arizona Attorney General for her 2022 election law violations and Arizona’s fraudulent 2020 election. Judge Denies Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ Request To Block Arizona AG Brnovich From Potentially Prosecuting Election Law Violations TRENDING: MUST-SEE INTERVIEW: Justice Michael Gableman and Attorney Erick Kaardal Discuss their Bombshell Wisconsin Special Counsel Report with TGP and 100% Fed Up
Kari Lake has been on the frontlines of the fight to fix 2020. Lake is the only candidate that toured the Arizona audit floor, and she is the only candidate calling for decertification of the 2020 election and the arrest of Katie Hobbs for the crime of the century.
The latest polling data shows that Arizona knows the 2020 election was a sham. I am the ONLY Republican in the Governor’s Race who can beat Katie Hobbs.
New
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
